First Responder Appreciation; Blossburg Fire and Ambulance 20+ year members

BLOSSBURG, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a group of people that have dedicated decades to serving their communities.

Steve Hall, Jolene Hall, Myra Kreger, Terry Kreger, Megan Lawson, Kevin Lindquist, Shawn Carey, Kim Barnes, Jake Barnes, George Johnson, Derek Lindquist have each served our community for more than 20 years. All of the names listed above are members of the Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department and The Blossburg Volunteer Ambulance Association.

These people above deserve recognition beyond recognition. Nominator Comment

We thank you for your long dedication to our community!

