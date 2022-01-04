Remarkable Women 728 x 90 News Page

First Responder Appreciation; Blossburg Fire and Ambulance 20+ year members

First Responder Appreciation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOSSBURG, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a group of people that have dedicated decades to serving their communities.

Steve Hall, Jolene Hall, Myra Kreger, Terry Kreger, Megan Lawson, Kevin Lindquist, Shawn Carey, Kim Barnes, Jake Barnes, George Johnson, Derek Lindquist have each served our community for more than 20 years. All of the names listed above are members of the Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department and The Blossburg Volunteer Ambulance Association.

These people above deserve recognition beyond recognition.

Nominator Comment

We thank you for your long dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now