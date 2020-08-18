First Responder Appreciation: Bradley Nicholson, Elmira Heights Fire Department

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Bradley Nicholson, who has served with the Elmira Heights Fire Department for 50 years.

He has acted in several offices during his tenure, including Vice President and Secretary, etc.

We thank you for your service to your community!

