First Responder Appreciation: Brian Davenport, Elkland Volunteer Fire Department

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Brian Davenport of the Elkland Volunteer Fire Department.

Brian has been part of the fire departments in our local area since he was a child following in the footsteps of his late father. He is currently the Assistant Chief of Elkland Volunteer Fire Department, Deputy Fire Coordinator and a member of Valley Community Ambulance Association. He spends most of his free time volunteering for many events held by these companies and you can also find Brian offering a helping hand wherever needed in his community. His entire community and our valley would like to thank Brian for his endless service and tireless work.

We thank you for your service to your community!

