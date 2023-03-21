CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – We like to recognize first responders in our area for their dedication to our communities.

This week we are recognizing a police chief who made department history earlier this month by graduating from the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. Canisteo Police Chief Kyle C. Amidon graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia on March 16, 2023. He is the first officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Less than one percent of officers from around the country have the opportunity to attend the program.

The National Academy is known internationally for its academic excellence in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants that are invited to participate in the ten-week program must have proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 285th session consisted of two hundred and forty-seven law enforcement officers from 48 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Chief Amidon has been in charge of the Canisteo Village Police Department for the past 10 years and brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and dedication to the Village of Canisteo and its community members. Chief Amidon is well-rounded and gives his full support and time to his staff and the people he serves.

I am excited to bring back everything that I have learned and share with my fellow officers, our community members and other neighboring leaders Chief Kyle C. Amidon

If you are wondering about the yellow brick, the final test of the fitness challenge, the Yellow Brick Road is a grueling 6.1-mile run through a hilly, wooded trail built by the U.S. Marines. Along the way, participants must climb over walls, run through creeks, jump through simulated windows, scale rock faces with ropes, crawl under barbed wire in muddy water, maneuver across a cargo net, and more. Students who complete this difficult test receive an actual yellow brick to memorialize their achievement.

The Canisteo Village Police Department is made up of a total of 9 officers including full-time, part-time, and school resource officers. The Department operates approximately 130 hours per week serving and protecting the citizens of Canisteo. The Department is responsible for traffic control, handling investigations, narcotic enforcement, property checks, assisting citizens, safety plans, and much more. The members of the Canisteo Police Department are highly trained and continue to train proficiently and skillfully to better serve and protect the community and its people.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.