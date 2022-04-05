BRADFORD, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a local hero who now needs our community’s help.

Cathy Pierce is an EMT serving the Bradford New York community with the volunteer Fire and Ambulance. She has been doing it for many years and serving as the ambulance Captain for over 10 years. In 2011 Cathy was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, which required surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Then in 2019, she was again diagnosed with cancer, this time stage 1 lung cancer, this time requiring lung resection, which is a surgery to remove part or all of a lung. Today, Cathy remains free of cancer in the lungs and breast.

However, in December, Cathy began to have symptoms that she sought medical attention for, and on Valentine’s Day, she was diagnosed with advanced bladder cancer. Due to insurance approval requirements, there was a prolonged time before she could be evaluated at Sloan-Kettering in New York City. Coming from a small rural farming community, going to New York City for the first time was overwhelming, especially under the circumstances.

With her long-time significant other, Rodney Hoad, Cathy made the first of many trips to NYC, and received hopeful news, with additional testing coming up on the 11th, and then surgery scheduled for April 14.

After surgery, Cathy will require intensive chemotherapy, placed directly into her bladder weekly for 6 weeks, that has to be performed at Sloan-Kettering. Depending on the results of the intensive chemotherapy she hopefully will be converted to systemic chemotherapy that will only require monthly trips to Sloan. There will also be scans, lab work, and medication monitoring that will require trips to NYC due to the intense chemotherapy.

The community is holding a benefit to assist with travel, lodging, food, and medical expenses not covered by insurance. The benefit is on April 9th at the Bradford Fire Department, from Noon to 4 PM. There will be a spaghetti dinner, music, a chance to win a weekend getaway to Florida, and more. You can see more information on the benefit in the flier below.

