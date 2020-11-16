First Responder Appreciation: Caton Fire Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Brimmer

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Jimmy Brimmer, Assistant Chief at the Caton Fire Department.

Jimmy Brimmer is an assistant Chief at Caton Fire Department and is a carpenter for the union. Jimmy is a hard worker, and always ready and willing to take on whatever task is thrown at him.

We thank you for your service to your community!

