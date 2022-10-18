HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are true heroes. From police officers catching criminals to firefighters rushing into a burning building, or an EMT performing life-saving interventions, you forgot how first responders put their lives on the line to make our lives safer every day.

How do you say thank you to a hero? We like to say thank you to first responders by recognizing the work that they do. And we select them from your submissions. This week we would like to recognize Chief Arthur Sullivan of the Horseheads Fire Department.

Chief Sullivan has been in the fire service for more than 40 years and is a full-time paramedic with Erway Ambulance. He leads a department that has already run over 600 calls this year. We thank Chief Sullivan for his hard work and dedication to the profession and the safety of the residents and visitors to Horseheads.

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them by clicking on this link.