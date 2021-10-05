First Responder Appreciation: Chief Kerry Pebbles, Cohocton Police Department

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we remember a public servant that recently passed away.

Chief Kerry Pebbles passed away on October 3, 2021. Many people have said he touched every heart that he met. And had a large impact on the community.

At this time there have not been any details for a celebration of life for the public released, with the exception that it will be towards the end of October or the beginning of November.

We thank Chief Pebbles’s family for allowing him to serve our community and mourn and send our condolences and prayers to them.

