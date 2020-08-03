First Responder Appreciation: Chief Mark Barnhart, Cohocton and Waylands Police Departments

Chief Mark Barnhart

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Chief Mark Barnhart of the Cohocton and Waylands Police Departments is this week’s First Responder Appreciation selection.

Here is what Chief Barnhart’s nominator had to say about him:

Mark holds an annual bike giveaway during the Fall Foliage and when you see these kids when they learn they won a bike is absolutely priceless!!! He truly puts his heart into his job.

No matter what he’s going through he always tries to go the extra mile for the kids!! Biggest heart I’ve ever seen!!!!

