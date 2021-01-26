First Responder Appreciation: Chief Mike Cleveland, Millport Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Chief Mike Cleveland from the Millport Fire Department.

Chief Cleveland is a 30+ year veteran of the fire department, serving time with the Dundee, Montour Falls, Town & Country, & Millport fire departments. Chief Cleveland is an amazing mentor and leader in the fire service. Chief Cleveland also spends countless man-hours working with each firefighter to enhance skills & knowledge. Chief Cleveland is going into his fifth year as fire chief.

We thank you for your service to your community!

