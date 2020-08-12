First Responder Appreciation: Chief Todd Hall, Cooper Plains Fire Department

COOPER PLAINS, N.Y. (WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation segment we recognize Cooper Plains Fire Chief Todd Hall.

While Todd Hall has been the Fire Chief for the Cooper Plains Fire Department for the past 13 years, his service has spanned more than 30 years. He has been awarded the Outstanding Volunteer Service award from NYACK College multiple times, and have helped save countless lives.

We thank you for your service to your community!

