First Responder Appreciation: Chris Bernal, Elmira Fire Department

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank someone who is said to have the biggest heart.

Chris Bernal from the Elmira Fire Department is also said to always be there for anyone who needs him.

The nominator also had this to say about Chris,

Chris, you amaze me how brave and dedicated you are to our community. I could not be more proud of you. No storm, holiday, or reason stops you from fulfilling your duty. Thank you for your service and the endless effort you put in. I wish you all the luck and safety while you keep us safe.

Us girls are so lucky to have you, we love you! Nominator Comment

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.