First Responder Appreciation: Chris Putney, Elmira Fire Department

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a firefighter who is his daughter’s hero. This week we recognize Chris Putney of the Elmira Fire Department. Chris has a huge heart and was nominated by his daughter.

My father is the most selfless, caring person I know. My entire life I was able to watch him put everyone else’s needs first and help complete strangers. He is my hero. Abbie Putney

Chris also worked on the ambulance in Ithaca at Bangs Ambulance as a Paramedic. A former co-worker says Putney was always awesome to work with.

Thank you for the work that you do for our community and the example that you have set for your family. Keep up the amazing work Putt-Putt.

Abigail included a message for her father,

My entire life I have watched you help others without a second thought. You’re the most selfless person I know. I’ll always look up to you and you’ll always be my hero! Abbie Putney

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.