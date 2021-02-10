First Responder Appreciation: Christopher Daloia, Village of Bath Police Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Officer Chris Daloia of the Bath Police Department.

A proud officer in the Bath Police Dept, Chris has worked hard to foster strong relationships in the community. Not only does he partner with his fellow officers to keep the Village of Bath safe, he prioritizes positive interactions with kids, making sure they know the police are there to help and protect them.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.