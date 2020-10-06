First Responder Appreciation: City of Hornell Firefighters and First Responders

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing the City of Hornell Firefighters and First Responders.

“Firefighters save more than homes, They save hearts, memories and dreams.” Nominator

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.