First Responder Appreciation: Daniel Chapman, Firefighter/EMT, Bath Fire Department

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Dan Chapman of the City of Corning Fire Department.

Dan is a Firefighter/EMT with Bath Fire Department. He is dedicated to his community through multiple volunteer groups. Dan enjoys giving back and can often be found coaching local youth sports. Dan also is a board member for the Chamber of Commerce, the owner of Bath Credit in Bath, board member of Red Knights NY 42, and many other groups.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.