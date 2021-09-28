First Responder Appreciation: Dave Ripley, Erway Ambulance

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize paramedic Dave Ripley from Erway Ambulance.

According to the nomination, “He can do it all!”

Dave has been a paramedic with Erway Ambulance for over 25 years. He has a long history in the medical and law enforcement fields and is the owner and operator of the local business, The Starlite Room. The nominator states, that he is one of the best medics out there. And then sums up the nomination with:

He truly is one of the best at everything!!! Nomination statement

Dave, Thank you for your service and dedication to our community, and keep up the good work.

