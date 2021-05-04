First Responder Appreciation: Dave Saltzman, Big Flats Fire Department

(WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Dave Saltzman of the Big Flats Fire Department.

Currently, Chief at Big Flats Fire Department, Dave has over 40 years experience as a Fireman in the Hammondsport, Bath and Big Flats Fire Departments and 20 years as an EMT.

We thank you for your service to your community!

