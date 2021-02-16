First Responder Appreciation: Doug Konopski, South Corning Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Doug Konopski from the South Corning Fire Department.

Doug has been a member of South Corning Fire Department for over 40 years. He has been chief and recently retired as assistant chief.

We thank you for your service to your community!

