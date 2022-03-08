First Responder Appreciation: Ethan Sheets, South Creek, WGI

First Responder Appreciation

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man whose service spans both sides of the state line.

According to the nominations, Ethan Sheets has been with South Creek Fire Department for fourteen and a half years. He is also with South Creek Ambulance, the Captain for Watkins Glen International Fire/Rescue. He also serves as the Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek township and is a 911 dispatcher for Bradford County.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

