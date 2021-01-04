First Responder Appreciation: Gary Winslow, Chemung Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Gary Winslow from the Chemung Fire Department.

He got his start as a teenager following in his father’s footsteps, and enjoys the brother/sisterhood and the family in the fire service. He has devoted his life to serve and protect his community.

We thank you for your service to your community!

