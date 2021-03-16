First Responder Appreciation: Gerry Eccleston, Tuscarora Fire Department

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Gerry Eccleston of the Tuscarora Fire Department.

Chief 39 – He has been chief for the majority of his time in the Tuscarora fire dept. He does anything and everything for his community. Works full time also runs a full-time beef farm and takes the time to go to school and teach the children fire safety. He is very dedicated to his community and many people will tell you that he is the guy that they would want in their corner during an emergency.

We thank you for your service to your community!

