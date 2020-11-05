First Responder Appreciation: Greg Stevenson, Enfield Fire Company

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Greg Stevenson, a member of the Enfield Fire Company.

Greg Stevenson currently serves as a Firefighter & Vice President of Enfield Fire Company as well as serving at Cayuga Medical Center. He has served our community as a Dispatcher, a Career Firefighter/EMT for Ithaca Fire Department, a HazMat tech, an Enfield Town Board member, an active member of IAFF, as a County Legislator, and even as a ‘Last Responder’ for a local Funeral service! I am nominating Greg Stevenson because he is a voice for safety, accountability, and equality in our Fire Station. He serves his community with integrity and wisdom!

We thank you for your service to your community!

