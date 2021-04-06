First Responder Appreciation: James Allington, Southport Volunteer Fire Department

(WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Tim Sweeney of the Southport Volunteer Fire Department.

James has been with Southport Volunteer Fire Department for 31 years and is now the chief of the department. He was also a paramedic for 23 years with Erway and Bangs, and was also an ER Technician for 8 years at Saint Joseph’s. Currently is a full-time dispatcher for Chemung County and has been with them for 15 years.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.