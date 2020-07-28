First Responder Appreciation: James & Tamra Hoad, Cameron Fire Department & Ambulance

(WETM) – James & Tamra Hoad of the Cameron Fire Department & Cameron Volunteer Ambulance Corporation have been selected for this week’s First Responder Appreciation.

Here is what their nominator had to say about them:

This couple is the true definition of volunteers. They put in endless hours not only for the Cameron Community but also for the surrounding communities. James is the Chief of the Fire Department and Tamra is the EMT for Cameron and they are always supporting other departments whether it’s at fundraisers or through the many mutual aid calls that they attend. They deserve to be recognized for the good that they do for the surrounding communities. This dynamic duo deserves to be recognized for not only what they do for their own department and community, but also for all that they do for the surrounding communities as well whether it be supporting them through fundraisers, attending meetings, training, lending a hand or attending the many mutual aid calls that they attend yearly. They are the true definition of volunteers!

