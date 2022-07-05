VAN ETTEN, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that has set the standard for courage and work ethic.

Jamie Coats has been with Community Fire and Rescue for more than 10 years and recently received the EMS Provider of the Year Award for responding to 90% of EMS calls.

Jamie is the kindest, hardest working member in our department. When I started 5 years Jamie was and still is my mentor. I’ve watched her on Ems calls and on the fire scene. Her courage and work ethic is never ending. She truly deserves to be recognized for her abilities. Our department is lucky to have her. Nomination Comment

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.