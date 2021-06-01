First Responder Appreciation: Jason and Joel Kelly, Burdett Fire Department

BURDETT, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a firefighter who has been serving his community for more than 40 years and is passing the knowledge to his son to continue the legacy.

Jason Kelly of the Burdett Fire Department in Schuyler County has been a firefighter for 40 years and an active Chief of his Department for over 20 years. But nothing has made him more happy or proud than teaching his love of the fire service to his son. Joel started as a Junior Firefighter and now has over 5 years as a member of the department. He will stand beside his dad every step of the way.

