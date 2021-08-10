First Responder Appreciation: Jason Jones and Tabitha Baily, Blossburg Fire Department

BLOSSBURG, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a pair of first responders from the Blossburg Fire Department station 4.

Jason Jones and Tabitha Bailey are both responders with the Blossburg Fire Department. Jason is a firefighter, and Tabitha is an EMT.

Thank you to both of the first responders who are dedicated to our community.

The Blossburg Fire Department was founded in 1869 and Blossburg Ambulance Association was founded in 1949.

