First Responder Appreciation: JC Jelliff, Odessa Fire Department, USAF

ODESSA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week our first responder comes from Schuyler County and is said to have been born to be a first responder.

The Odessa Fire Department has always been JC Jelliff’s second home. The son of the Fire Chief he was in the world of firefighting from birth. Once he was old enough to officially join the department he rarely missed a call and was always there to help anyone at any time. He joined the Air Force shortly after graduating from high school last year where he is continuing his firefighting career, currently stationed in Charleston, SC. JC has fit a great deal of service to his community into a short time as he will be turning 19 this coming week.

Thank you for your service JC. Your commitment to your community and Country are appreciated.

