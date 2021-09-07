First Responder Appreciation: Jeff Paul, Erway Ambulance

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who has made his mother proud.

Jeff Paul is an EMT with Erway Ambulance in Elmira.

Jeff was nominated by his mother, and this is what she had to say,

“It’s a great day to save lives” Whenever I hear that quote I think of my son. He gives his life for his job, working more hours than he is obligated to. He’s always willing to help anyone and would give the shirt off his back. He is a loving father of 5 kids at home and a wife. I couldn’t think of a better person to be nominated. Judy Paul

Thank you for the work that you do for our community and the example that you have set for your family.

