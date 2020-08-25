First Responder Appreciation: Jimmy Page, Southport Volunteer Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Jimmy Page, a volunteer firefighter with the Southport Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years.

Jimmy also works at Erway Ambulance as a full-time paramedic and Schuyler Ambulance as a part-time paramedic.

We thank you for your service to your community!

