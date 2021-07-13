First Responder Appreciation: Joe McUmber, Campbell Fire Department and Corning Inc.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week our first responder comes from Steuben County.

According to the nomination, Former Fire Chief Joe McUmber was nominated because of,

All the training and support he gives to his team, the ERT. Comment from Nomination form

Viewer Submitted: Fire Chief Joe McUmber Viewer Submitted: Joe McUmber in Haz-Mat suit