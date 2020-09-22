First Responder Appreciation: John Jelliff & Mike Tomassi, Odessa Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing John Jelliff & Mike Tomassi from the Odessa Fire Department.

Both men gave and continue to give countless hours to the community in selfless service and deserve to be recognized As the current and past Fire Chief, these men are intensely devoted to this community. They are incredible family men who still find time to devote to family and community.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.