First Responder Appreciation: John Slocum, Elkland Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Chief Mike Cleveland from the Millport Fire Department.

John Slocum has been a volunteer firefighter for Elkland for many years. He has also served down in North Carolina while living down there. He is currently involved in Elkland fire department and ambulance.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.