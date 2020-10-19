First Responder Appreciation: John Vargeson, AMR

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing John Vargeson, a paramedic at AMR and an instructor at EMSTAR.

My brother John is a long-time paramedic at AMR, and also an instructor at EMSTAR. Early on in the pandemic, he volunteered to head to NYC to support the pandemic response efforts, at a time when NYC was the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak. Upon returning home, he jumped right back into providing medical care to our community, along with his wife Amy, who is also a paramedic. We’re super proud to have such dedicated public servants in our family! And his two sons are super proud of all that he does.

We thank you for your service to your community!

