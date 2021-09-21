First Responder Appreciation: Joseph Morey, Wellsburg Fire Department

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a firefighter who has been dedicating his service to our community for more than 30 years. This week, we recognize Chief Joseph Morey of the Wellsburg Fire Department.

Chief Morey has been serving our communities for over 30 years and is very appreciated by the community he serves.

The nominator went on to say,

He is one of the hardest workers I know. Joe is always training and training others. He demonstrates trustworthiness, respect, and responsibility. He is loyal and dedicated to the Emergency Services. Joseph is the Fire Chief at Wellsburg. Nominator comment

