First Responder Appreciation: Josh Mansfield, Millport Fire Department

MILLPORT, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we are remembering an individual that served the Millport Fire Department for more than 10 years.

Captain Josh Mansfield was a member of the Millport Fire Department for more than 10 years, with the last two years as Captain. Josh was a very committed member of the fire service and went above and beyond to help those in need. Josh sadly passed away due to an accident on July 31st while participating in a benefit ride. Josh will be greatly missed. We would like to thank him for his years of hard work and dedication to the fire department and our community.

There is a Go Fund Me and a Spaghetti Dinner and candlelight vigil planned for August 28th to benefit the families of Josh Mansfield and Sue Smith. You can use this link for the Go Fund Me, the information on the dinner is below.

