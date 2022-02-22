First Responder Appreciation: Josh Nalley, Ithaca CFR, and Lansing Fire

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man that has been serving his community since he was a teenager.

Josh Nalley is the Fire Chief of the Ithaca Airport Crash Fire Rescue, at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Josh has been in the fire service since he was sixteen years old. Growing up in a firehouse where both of his parents and his older brother were all volunteer firefighters.

He did not envision being where he is today when he first started his fire service career, however, though working hard and learning as much as he could every day, He now leads the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) division of the Tompkins International Airport in Ithaca, NY.

Josh is married, has a foster child, and is close with his family including his parents and brother who live in the area as well. When not protecting the travelers that come in and out of the airport each day. He also serves the community with the Lansing Fire Department.

Since today is 2/22/22, it fits well since the Airport Fire Department numbers are 22-XX, so Josh’s radio call-sign is 2261.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

