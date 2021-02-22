First Responder Appreciation: Justin Haynes, City of Corning Fire Department

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Justin Haynes of the City of Corning Fire Department.

Justin Haynes is a City of Corning Firefighter and EMT. He is also the Union President and has been working as a firefighter and EMT for 6 years.

According to his colleagues, he loves serving the City of Corning and representing the men at the City of Corning Fire Department.

He often refers to being a firefighter as “winning the lottery.”

We thank you for your service to your community!

