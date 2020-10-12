First Responder Appreciation: Justin Kemp, Corning Police

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Officer Justin Kemp of the City of Corning Police Department.

Officer Justin Kemp has worked for the City of Corning PD for 6.5 years. He became a dad only a few months ago to a son. He loves working for his community & is known as a patient, caring, and well-respected super nice guy to all around him especially at work. Along with his newborn son, he & his wife have 2 extra-large dogs & 2 cats they spend all of their time with.

We thank you for your service to your community!

