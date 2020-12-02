First Responder Appreciation: Kaden Laird, T&C/Big Flats Fire Department/ AMR

For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Kaden Laird, a volunteer firefighter for both Town and County and Big Flats, as well as an EMT for AMR.

This is my brother, Kaden Laird! He works at the Big Flats fire department and just was recently hired at the Town and Country fire department in Horseheads, NY. He is an inspiration. He came from a very dysfunctional life and has made an amazing life for himself. He helps people on the daily and has worked the entirety of this pandemic with no complaints! There was even one point where he thought he had been exposed to COVID and chose to sleep in a tent outside our house so he wouldn’t risk further exposure. This man is absolutely inspirational and deserves to be recognized after what has been a very hard year for him, and everyone. Kaden is a volunteer fireman at Yown and Country . He also work for Big Flats Fire Department. He also is an EMT. He is really amazing with all the work he does. He is also starting a junior fire program at Town and Country. Keep up the good work Kaden.

We thank you for your service to your community!

