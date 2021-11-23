First Responder Appreciation: Keith Stackhouse, Bradford County DPS

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank someone who has been involved in emergency management in Bradford County since the early 1990s.

Keith Stackhouse is an Emergency Management Coordinator for the Athens Township in Pennsylvania. In his time as an EMC, he has seen his share of disasters. And he has always been there to help the residents and businesses when a disaster strikes. He has amassed a great deal of training for this position ranging from local to national.

He is also an active volunteer with the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, in which he has served in multiple roles. And will still be around emergency management when the need arises, as the Operations Section Chief when the Emergency Operations Center is activated.

Thank you Keith for your decades of dedication to our community, and your continued assistance during times of need.

