First Responder Appreciation: Kennie Bellinger, Millport Fire Department

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a volunteer firefighter who started at a young age. This week we recognize Kennie Bellinger of the Millport Fire Department.

Kennie Bellinger has been volunteering since he was 13 years old. He began his volunteering career with Elmira Heights, and now Millport. He has also entered the next leg of his journey of public service by entering the police academy. And is always willing to lend a helping hand, putting himself at risk to help others. His sister could not be more proud of him.

