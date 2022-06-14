TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that has put in over 30 years of service to our community. This week our nominee comes from Tompkins County.

This week’s recipient, Kevin Wall, or “Poppy” as many of his co-workers call him, has served our community for more than 30 years. Obtaining the level of a paramedic in 1999.

Kevin Wall is a Paramedic Supervisor at Bangs Ambulance in Ithaca, NY, and is loved by his co-workers for his caring, not only for his patients but for his co-workers also.

Kevin is not limited to one discipline of emergency services, he has also served with the Newfield Fire Company, including being Chief.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

