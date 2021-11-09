First Responder Appreciation: Lance Loftus, Ashland Fire

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to recognize Lance Loftus from the Ashland Fire Department.

This hero has been a firefighter since he was only 16 when he started as a volunteer. He has gone above and beyond learning about the fire service. He is the first person up each morning. Always pouring the chief coffee.

Currently going to school for paramedic. Races ATVs and rebuilds motors.

Lance wants to be on every call to serve his community. He is an amazing hero.

