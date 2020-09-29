First Responder Appreciation: Lauren Dickenson, Tompkins County Dispatcher, Groton Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Lauren Dickenson, a Tompkins County Dispatcher and member of the Groton Fire Department.

My Dad, Lauren Dickenson was nominated by his son, Adam Dickenson for Kix Brook’s Hero Of The Week. He received the title of Hero Of The Week. “Over Father’s Day weekend, we received an email from Adam Dickenson who wanted to nominate his father as an ACC Hero. Adam writes: Hello Kix, My dad, Lauren Dickenson, has been a dispatcher with the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response for 31 years. His dedication to that job is outstanding. My father, even at age 60, is always ready to jump into action when a call comes in, even when he’s at home. Recently, a neighbor needed help with a family member dealing with a mental health issue. And, my father, in the middle of the night, went over to help with the situation. When he’s not at work with the emergency response team, he works with the Groton Fire Department as a first responder. He is my idol and that is why I’ve chosen to follow in his footsteps and become a firefighter. I just want to recognize his work and let him know that it does not go unnoticed. Thanks, Kix! Signed, Adam — Kix’s Response: Well, there is nothing more important than being a good example to our kids. You may not think they are watching or paying attention, but they are. And, clearly Lauren Dickenson has set a great example for his son. So, Adam, thank you for sharing your father’s story.”

We thank you for your service to your community!

