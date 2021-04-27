First Responder Appreciation: Makena Craig, Wellsburg Fire Department

(WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Makena Craig of the Wellsburg Fire Department.

Growing up around the fire service, everyone knew Kena would someday be a part of the Wellsburg Fire Department. She’s dedicated more time imaginable from running calls to cleaning to going over equipment making sure it’s ready for whenever the next call is. She’s going to be an excellent leader someday and she makes her community and her cousin David in heaven, so proud. Kena strives to be the best she can be and she never fully gives up until the work is done. She’s truly passionate about the fire department. Everyone knew Kena would end up in the fire service since she grew up at the fire department but it became far more than just a hobby for her, she continues on a daily to make her community and her cousin David in heaven proud.

We thank you for your service to your community!

