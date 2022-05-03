MILLERTON, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that has put in almost two decades of service to our community. This week our nominee comes from Tioga County, PA.

Mark Hamilton, has served between Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department and Millerton Volunteer Fire Department for 19 years. He has been Assistant Chief of Big Elm VFD for just over a year.

Mark improves Big Elm VFD in any way possible. Nomination Comment

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.