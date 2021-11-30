First Responder Appreciation: Matthew Morse, Bath Volunteer Fire, and AMR

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank Matthew Morse who is always there for people in need.

Here are the comments from the nomination form:

Everything from stepdad to critical care paramedic. Volunteers his time to respond locally with the Bath volunteer fire department along with working countless hours for AMR ambulance as a supervisor and critical care medic. Matt is always around to help a friend in need.

Here is another comment from the nomination form:

Matt also helps teach up-and-coming paramedics along with new firefighters at the firehouse. He’s always around to lend a helping hand and is a great role model for his “step” children since he’s come into their life. (His better half thinks pretty highly of him as well).

Thank you Matthew for your dedication to our community, and your continued assistance during times of need.

