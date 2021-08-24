First Responder Appreciation: Michael Allington, Southport Fire Department

SOUTHPORT, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a volunteer firefighter who is his daughter’s hero.

Michael Allington is a volunteer firefighter at Southport Fire Department.

My dad willingly leaves to rescue others and would give you the shirt off his back, he is always lending a helping hand. Samantha Allington

Being a volunteer isn’t easy, it’s leaving family dinners, family events, kids sports events, kids school events, to go risk their lives to save others. It is also working all day and not sleeping or going to work without sleeping because they have been up battling a call in an effort to save lives, homes, or vehicles. It is going to save strangers, kids, animals, and other personal belongings.

My dad does this day in and day out without wanting to be praised and thanked. He has been the best role model a girl could ask for, and now he is the best pop pop to my little boy, he’s got one great role model to look up to! Samantha Allington

Samantha says that she is blessed to have been raised by a hero.

Thank you for the work that you do for our community and the example that you have set for your family.

